Far-right party at new high as climate issues split Germany | The Guardian Nigeria News

Long an anti-immigration party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) has scaled new heights in national polls as discontent with the government in Berlin and its climate agenda grows.

The far-right party would receive 18 percent of the vote if elections were held tomorrow, according to the most recent survey by national broadcaster ARD.

The figure is the AfD’s best in the closely watched election monitor, putting it level with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats and behind only the conservative CDU-CSU on 29 percent of the vote.

The AfD was also topping polls in the eastern regions of Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg.

While the party continues to leverage anti-immigration sentiment, it has also increasingly sought to capitalise on dissatisfaction with Scholz’s ruling coalition with the Greens and the pro-business FDP.

In particular, the AfD has taken aim at the government’s plans to clean up the Germany’s energy system amid a painful cost of living crisis triggered…