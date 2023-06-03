NLC commences strike Wednesday, TUC dithers — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As Nigerians continue to writhe in agony over the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government, which resulted in over 200 per cent hike in the pump price of petrol, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), yesterday, differed on whether to proceed on strike over the development in the coming days or not.

While the NLC announced plans to down tools from Wednesday next week if the pump price is not reversed, the TUC puts its decision on the matter on hold till after tomorrow’s meeting with the Federal Government’s team.

This was even as the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), also yesterday, threw its weight behind the Federal Government’s decision.

Speaking after a meeting in Abuja, yesterday, the NLC berated the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for jerking up the price unilaterally.

The president of the union, Joe Ajaero, said that the organised labour would have no choice but to withdraw their services if the increment…