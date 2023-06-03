Onoh faults Southeast leaders for Kanu’s continuous stay in detention | The Guardian Nigeria News

calls for engagement with IPOB victims first

Following requests by different stakeholders in the Southeast, asking for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the detention facility, the former spokesman of President Bola Tinubu in the region, Dr Josef Onoh has asked the Governors in the South East, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other groups and individuals making the request to first engage with the families of the victims who suffered one casualty or the other from violence associate with IPOB.

Onoh said that the Southeast leaders have continually suffered from willful amnesia by denying the dangers posed by IPOB activities in their region.

He compared the Igbo leaders’ position to J. Edgar Hoover of the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) who refused to believe that there was such a thing as ‘organised crime’ in America, until the 1957 Apalachin summit that finally motivated him to take a public position.

Onoh said it was…