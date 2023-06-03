Police declares Oyo transport leader Auxiliary wanted | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday declared embattled transport leader, Mukaila Lamidi who is also known as Auxiliary a wanted.

The Police authorities declared Lamidi who was recently sacked as the Chairman of the Oyo State Park Management System wanted in a press briefing.

The move follows a second raid of one of his properties – his hotel where more dangerous weapons were recovered on Thursday.

Oyo police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the arrest of 78 suspects linked to an attempt to cause trouble in the state with Auxiliary mentioned.

Osifeso while parading the suspects at the police headquarters in the state said they were arrested at the Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, adding that one person was killed during the operation.

“The Oyo State Police Command in its proactive nature while acting on intelligence-driven surveillance was able to foil an attempt at creating widespread carnage and civil disturbance in the state by some members of the Park…