UK police arrest 19 activists ahead of Epsom Derby | The Guardian Nigeria News

British police Saturday arrested 19 people ahead of the Epsom Derby after the rights group Animal Rising vowed to defy a court injunction and disrupt the blue-riband horse race.

Surrey Police reported the arrests in areas around the Epsom racecourse, near London, in the hours building up to one of British sport’s highest profile events at 1:30 pm (1230 GMT).

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and remain in custody, the police force said.

Animal Rising confirmed to AFP that all 19 were its activists, and the direct-action group said it was undeterred both by the arrests and the court injunction obtained by the Jockey Club this week.

“It restates its commitment to protect horses and disrupt the Derby,” the group said in a statement, accusing the police of “heavy-handedness and intimidation tactics”.

Animal Rising activists stormed the Grand National race at Aintree in April, and last week said they had “rescued” three lambs from…