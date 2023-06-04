Firm demands ₦10bn compensation after demolition of Daula Hotel by Kano Government | The Guardian Nigeria News

A private firm, Lamash Property Limited, which entered into a public private partnership (PPP) agreement with the government of Kano State on the redevelopment of Daula Hotel, has demanded a ₦10 billion compensation following the demolition of the property by the state government on Saturday.

Lamash Property Limited, in a statement titled ‘Kano Government Demolition Of Daula Hotel: Our Stand’, and signed by its management on Sunday, said it would institute a legal action to claim the ₦10 billion which it claimed is the amount already invested in the project and to stop the Kano government from further taking actions that will negatively affect its activities.

The firm, which expressed surprise that the new Kano government could go as far as to demolish a multi-billion naira hotel owned by it under any guise, said the project was initiated under the administration of the then governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, through PPP, to create jobs for the people and generate revenue for…