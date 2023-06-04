Gill Quarcoopome… Leather Is Her Life — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Tobi Awodipe 04 June 2023 |

9:00 am Gill Quarcoopome is the managing director/creative director at Sole Inspiration, a leather accessory company based in Ghana. In this interview, she talks about her journey in the African leather industry, how the Lagos Leather Fair impacts players and what more can be done in terms of opportunities for players. Leather artwork is a unique space…

Leather artwork is a unique space to be in; tell us about your…