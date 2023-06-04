‘Legendary’ Benzema strikes on Madrid farewell to earn Bilbao draw | The Guardian Nigeria News

Real Madrid’s departing great Karim Benzema struck from the penalty spot to earn his side a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday as he said goodbye to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema, whom Madrid confirmed would leave this summer earlier in the day, departing after 14 years at the club, rolled his penalty down the middle to level the game, before being substituted to great applause.

The draw ensured Real Madrid would finish above city rivals Atletico Madrid in second place, after Diego Simeone’s side tied 2-2 at Villarreal.

“I don’t think it’s been a cold goodbye, the club will prepare an event in the coming days — you have to take into account Karim’s character, quite coy,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“I spoke with him this morning and he told me he was going. He’s taken the decision and I told him I respect it completely.”

Ancelotti said Benzema’s decision came by surprise, after the Italian himself said Saturday he expected the…