Legislative experiences great advantage for Tinubu, Shettima – Smart Adeyemi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Smart Adeyemi, says legislative experiences of President Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, will help them perform excellently.

Adeyemi, who was also an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in Kogi governorship election, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the senator, once somebody has been in the senate, that person cannot afford to fail.

“This is the first time we are having field politicians controlling the executive arm of government.

“President Bola Tinubu, a former senator; Vice-President Kashim Shettima, a former senator, and even the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu is a senator.

“If you look at the states that are governed by former senators you will see outstanding performance; like Hope Uzodubma of Imo State.

“In the Senate, you are exposed to the needs and aspirations of Nigerians, ” he said.

Adeyemi said that Tinubu’s…