My performance in 2nd term ‘ll witness more developmental programmes- Makinde | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, says his performance in the second term will be far better than his first four years of administration.

Makinde made the pledge on Sunday while addressing the congregation at the Cathedral of St Peter Church, Aremo in Ibadan.

NAN reports that the governor was in the church for a special Thanksgiving Service in commemoration of his second term tagged: “Omituntun 2.0”.

The governor said that all the achievements recorded by his administration in the first four years were made possible with the supports of people of the state.

He said the perception of general public that second term governors don’t perform would not be his portion, promising that his performance in the second term would surpass first term.

“I give you my total commitment to serve the people of Oyo State to the best of my ability.

“I want to finish strong and well and take Oyo State to a level that the next administration will find it easy to govern the state.

“We will use…