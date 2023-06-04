Napoli celebrate title triumph on day of goodbyes | The Guardian Nigeria News

Naples hailed its Serie A title heroes for the last time this season on Sunday as coach Luciano Spalletti walked away from Napoli after fulfilling the dream of generations of fans.

A 2-0 win over relegated Sampdoria was little more than a hors-d’oeuvre before the real reason fans jammed into the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona — to see their team lift the trophy for the first time in 33 long years.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the second half, the 26th league strike of a stunning season which made him Serie A’s all-time top African scorer.

Giovanni Simeone made sure the hosts would finish the season on 90 points with a stunning long-range strike before celebrating by holding up a Napoli shirt worn by icon and compatriot Maradona.

Spalletti will be on gardening leave for a year while still under contract with Napoli, and he will return to his Tuscan vineyard the oldest ever coach to win the Scudetto at 64 years old.

Napoli’s title…