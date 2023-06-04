NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Loud from Canada







Operatives of the NDLEA stormed Iwe Forest in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo on Tuesday and destroyed three tons of skunk. Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated in Abuja on Sunday that the operatives located the large skunk warehouse used to store 231 jumbo bags of the psychotropic […]

