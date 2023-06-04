Suez Canal traffic resumes after broken down tanker tugged away





Egypt deployed three tugboats Sunday to tow away an oil tanker that had broken down and caused brief delays in the Suez Canal, authorities in charge of the vital waterway said. Traffic in both directions returned to normal after a brief disruption when the Malta-flagged Seavigour experienced a “machinery malfunction” while en route from Russia […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper