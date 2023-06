• Okowa seeks support for new Governor Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has reiterated that his administration would be fair, just and equitable to all parts of the state, vowing that every senatorial district would be treated equally, in terms of projects and appointments. “I want to serve you people and be a governor for […]

The post We'll be fair to all — Gov.Oborevwori appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper