Zamfara condemns Saturday’s bandits’ attacks on 2 communities





Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara on Sunday condemned Saturday’s bandits’ attacks on Sakiddar Magaji and Janbako communities in Maradun Local Government Area of the state. Lawal made the condemnation in a statement issued in Gusau by his media aide, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura. The governor described the attack as barbaric and unprovoked aggression on innocent people. […]

