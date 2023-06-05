Bayelsa Queens begin defence of Super Six crown tomorrow | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Teams arrive as Group A, B draw holds today

Defending champions of the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL), Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, have vowed to do everything possible to defend their Super Six Championship crown, when the competition kicks off tomorrow at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Bayelsa Queens won the 2022 edition, amassing 15 points from wins over Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Edo Queens, and Naija Ratels.

This year, Bayelsa Queens claimed their spot in the Super Six playoff at the conclusion of matches of the Nigeria Women’s Football League Premiership regular season.

14 clubs participated in this year’s regular season, which kicked off on December 1, 2022, and ended on April 21, 2023.

The teams were split into two groups of seven, with the top three from each pool qualifying for the final tournament. In Group A, Edo Queens finished as group winners with 25 points from 12 matches, followed by Robo Queens with 22 points and…