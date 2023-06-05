Buhler to boost quality of grains, export in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Buhler, a world-leading grains and food processing solutions company, has announced the introduction of latest technologies to revolutionise the Nigerian food commodity market aimed at strengthening food security, improve export capabilities, and provide affordable, nutritious food options for Nigerians.

This was disclosed during a gathering of over 100 stakeholders across the food value chain in Kano State, at the weekend. Mr. Manuel Murrenhoff, the Country Managing Director of Buhler, highlighted the significant role that innovative technologies in grain processing, consumer foods, and other materials can play in addressing food security challenges.

The primary focus areas include enhancing grain quality, boosting export potential, and catering to the growing population’s need for affordable, nutritious, and tasty food.

“At Bühler, our three business pillars encompass grains and food solutions, consumer foods solutions, and advanced materials. We consistently stay ahead in…