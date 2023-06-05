Edo guber: Support Esan to produce next governor, community leaders beg Benin monarch | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Group rallies Ogiemwonyi, Ogie, Emokpae, Edebiri to succeed Obaseki

A DELEGATION of Esan traditional rulers and leaders of Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), a socio-cultural non-partisan pan Esan group, at the weekend, appealed to the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, to help ensure that a governor of Esan extraction succeeds Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose term would expire on November 11, 2024.

Speaking on behalf of a delegation, led by the Onojie of Uromi, Anselm Edenojie II, the President, EOI, Mathew Egbadon, thanked the monarch for the warm reception accorded them, felicitating with him over his recent appointment as Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

According to Egbadon, who’s a pioneer Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, the quest for a governor of Esan extraction is hinged on justice, equity and fairness, arguing that since the advent of Edo State in 1991, an Esan son, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, was governor for only 18 months.

He said: “We would…