Hajj: 475 pilgrims depart Yola for Saudi Arabia | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than 475 Muslim pilgrims have been transported from Yola airport for this year’s Hajj exercise to Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Usman Sambo, National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Zonal Coordinator in charge of Adamawa and Taraba, stated this on Sunday night while addressing intending pilgrims at the Yola International Airport..

He said that NAHCON had engaged Aero/Umza Airline for transportation of pilgrims of the zone to the Holy land.

Sambo lauded the Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for timely preparations which enabled the airline to commence operation in earnest.

“I also commend Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for constructing a befitting pilgrims camp closer to the airport which facilitates easy shuttles of pilgrims for boarding,” he said

Also speaking, Mr Peter Omata, an official of the Aero Contractors, said the Boeing 747 aircraft engaged for the exercise had passed the necessary air worthiness examination conducted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority…