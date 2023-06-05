Kogi guber: Bello predicts victory for APC as party unveils running mate | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Gov, SDP candidate trade blames after convoys’ clash

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured the people that he would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the All Progressives Party (APC) wins the November 11 gubernatorial election.

Bello gave the assurance in Lokoja during unveiling of Joel Salifu Oyibo as deputy governorship candidate at the weekend. He said the party would abide by existing electoral laws to win the poll, noting that his administration has performed creditably in providing critical infrastructure, quality education, healthcare, among others to seek votes from the electorate. He said: “We have something to show Kogi people in terms of performance to ask for their votes in the next governorship election.”

The governor, who warned politicians against politics of bitterness, stated that his government would not condone any act of political violence, observing that Kogi is bigger than any personal interest.

He noted that the choice of Salifu, a class…