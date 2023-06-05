Remaining 16 worshippers abducted in Kaduna have regained freedom – CAN





The remaining 16 worshippers of the 40 that were abducted by bandits at Bege Baptist Church, Madala near Buruku in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State have finally regained their freedom. About 40 worshippers during Sunday service May 7, 2023, abducted by bandits but miraculously many returned home for one reason or the other […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper