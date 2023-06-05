SERAP tasks Tinubu on probe of alleged mismanaged $2.1b, N3.1tr fuel, subsidy funds | The Guardian Nigeria News

SOCIO-ECONOMIC Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently investigate the allegations that $2.1 billion and N3.1 trillion oil revenue and fuel subsidy payment are unaccounted for between 2016 and 2019, as documented by office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.



It implored the Nigerian leader to name and shame anyone behind the alleged systemic corruption in the use of oil funds and mismanagement of fuel subsidy, in addition to prosecution and total recovery of proceeds of crimes.



The group also pleaded with him to promptly, thoroughly, independently, transparently and effectively probe all payments made as fuel subsidy by successive administrations since return of democracy in 1999 and use recovered proceeds of crime as palliatives for subsidy removal.



In a letter dated June 3, 2023 and signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP said there is a legitimate public interest in ensuring…