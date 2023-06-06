APC insists on Abass, Wase for 10th NASS leadership despite G6 resistance | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Speakership bid of Dr. Tajudeen Abass is gaining momentum by the day despite stiff resistance by his fellow contestants led by the outgoing Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase.

Wase, alongside Muktar Aliyu Betara, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Sada Soli and Miriam Onuoha have cried foul over the decision by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to throw their weights behind the aspiration of Abass to preside over the affairs of the House.

With less than two weeks to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly (NASS), it’s unlikely that the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) would review its stance on the sharing of principal office positions of the NASS.

APC’s national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, explained that the party position remains sacrosanct, at least for now pending the outcome of the consultative meetings between the aggrieved aspirants and critical stakeholders of the party from across the…