Iran reopens long-shut Saudi embassy, confirming detente | The Guardian Nigeria News

Iran reopened on Tuesday its embassy in Saudi Arabia after a seven-year closure, reaffirming a Chinese-brokered rapprochement that has redrawn the region’s diplomatic map.

The Iranian mission resumes in its former premises in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter — near Syria’s embassy, which is also expected to reopen soon following Saudi outreach to Damascus.

“We consider today an important day in the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli told a flag-raising ceremony.

“The cooperation between the countries is entering a new era.”

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restart their respective embassies and work towards resuming ties, after Riyadh in 2016 broke off relations following Iranian protests.

Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm when it will open its embassy in Tehran or its pick for ambassador, although a Saudi delegation visited the Iranian capital in April.

Tuesday’s reopening…