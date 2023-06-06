Jumbo Tomato Mix from the makers of Gino launches in Nigeria — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Like other parts of Africa, mealtime in Nigeria is always special. It affords us the opportunity to show the richness and dexterity of our culinary prowess. Jumbo, the iconic food brand of GB Foods (the makers of Gino) has been part of the local culinary heritage in West Africa and Central East Africa countries since 1973, from Mali to Madagascar, Algeria to Senegal and so many more.

In his launch address, Managing Director GB Foods Africa, Nigeria Business unit, Vincent Egbe said, ‘’The Jumbo brand has been nourishing Africa for 50 years. In the West and East African Regions, the brand with the crown has become a household name. It was only a matter of time before Jumbo would make its glorious entry into Nigeria, bringing with it the uniqueness, richness, and quality the rest of Africa has been enjoying. Our delicious, thick & rich Jumbo Tomato mix is finally here.’’

Jumbo Tomato Mix has come to raise the bar in the tomato paste category. With the freshest…