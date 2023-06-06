Nigeria needs peacetime health system to tackle next pandemic – NCDC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has said that the country needs a peacetime health system to be better prepared for the next pandemic.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, said this on Monday in Abuja, at the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) and the International Research Center of Excellence (IRCE) Scientific Seminar, with the theme “Addressing Local Health Challenges through Research and Partnerships”.

Adetifa said there was a need for the development of libraries for rapid diagnostic, therapeutic and vaccine development in anticipation of Disease X.

He said that there was also a need for the country to intensify its approaches to health promotion, disease prevention and emergency response.

The NCDC DG said that a strengthened laboratory diagnosis capacity and coordinated surveillance can not be overwhelmed.

According to him, data, data and more data, freely shared will allow for better decision-making across the…