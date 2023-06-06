NLC, TUC suspends proposed strike after meeting with government





Nigerian labour unions have suspended the proposed strike scheduled for Wednesday, June 5 after meeting with government officials at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Both parties met two days but no resolution was met to halt the proposed industrial action. Labour unions are opposing the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, causing petrol […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper