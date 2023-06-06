Oyo Govt sets up minimum wage review C’tee — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Oyo State Government on Monday set up a committee to review the N30,000 minimum wage to meet up with present day realities in view of the fuel subsidy removal.

Gov. Seyi Makinde set up the committee at a meeting with the leadership of the labour unions operating in the state and representatives of the government in Ibadan.

The organised labour leaders were drawn from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); Trade Union Congress (TUC); Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT); National Union of Local government Employees (NULGE); Joint Health Sector Union, (JOHEASU); Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) and Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP).

Representatives of government included the Head of Service; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Establishment and Training; Finance, Accountant-General and Director of Service Matters.

In his remarks, Makinde said the team has a mandate to agree on a workable new minimum wage and look out for ways the state could increase its Internally Generated…