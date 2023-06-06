



During the campaign for election as President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, had said that if elected he would stop paying subsidy on petrol. In his inaugural speech on May 29, he said bluntly and matter-of-factly: “Subsidy is gone.” He did not waste too many words on the subject apparently because it is a subject, which Nigerians are familiar with.

The post Subsidy is gone, wahala has come appeared first on





