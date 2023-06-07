Bandits kill two, abduct 30 after communities missed deadline on levies | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Cleric urges Tinubu to declare emergency on insecurity

Bandits have killed two persons and abducted about 30 others, following an attack on communities in Birnin-Gwari Council of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the attack happened on Monday, at around 11:30 a.m., when most people had gone to their farms and deadline for levies imposed by the bandits had passed.

A survivor, Mallam Isa, said the affected communities were Shiwaka, Unguwan Bagudu and Sabonlayi.

Isa said more corpses might be found in bushes, if thorough search was conducted.

He affirmed that the bandits attacked because residents could not pay levies imposed on them.

“For now, farmers are afraid to go to their farms. Food scarcity is imminent unless the situation is arrested. We are still appealing to President Bola Tinubu for help. The problem is that, based on experience, even if the levy is paid, the bandits will never stop carrying out their attacks,” Isa said.

He added: “Many attacks were carried out…