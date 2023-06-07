Fintech firm Tingo Group denies ‘misleading’ claims in Hindenburg Research report







Tingo Group, Inc., a Nigerian-based fintech and agri-fintech company, has strongly denied all allegations presented in a recent report by Hindenburg Research. The company issued a press statement titled “Tingo Group Refutes Malicious and Misleading Allegations in Hindenburg Research Report” to address the matter. According to the statement released on Wednesday, Tingo Group vehemently refutes […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper