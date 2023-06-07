INEC, APC, Tinubu oppose Atiku’s subpoenaed witnesses





The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, (APC) on Wednesday in Abuja, opposed the appearance of subpoenaed witnesses of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to testify.

The respondents appeared unsettled when the petitioners called the first subpoenaed witness saying they were not prepared to cross examine the witness having been served the witness statement only on Wednesday.

Source: Guardian Newspaper