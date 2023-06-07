Italy opens corruption probe over Colombia arms sale | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema, ex-business leaders and ex-Colombian officials are under investigation in Italy for alleged corruption in a potential arms sale, D’Alema’s lawyer told AFP Tuesday, confirming Italian media reports.

Police searched the homes and offices of D’Alema, the former CEO of the Leonardo defence group Alessandro Profumo, and Giuseppe Giordo, ex-head of the military division of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, the reports said.

D’Alema’s lawyer Gianluca Luongo confirmed the story and said that the former leader denied the allegations.

“D’Alema has cooperated with investigators, furnishing them with what they sought,” he said. He added his client “has no criminal relevance, no link to any crime.”

The proposed contract, worth four billion euros ($4.3 billion), is related to the sale of military aircraft and ships, the reports said.

Eight Italians in total are targeted by the investigation, Italian news agency ANSA said.

The…