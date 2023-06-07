Kano varsity to adopt e-Naira policy for tuition, other payments





The Vice Chancellor of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil, Prof. Musa Tukur Yakasai, has said the institution will adopt e-Naira policy in payment of tuition and others.

Tukur, who spoke in his office, yesterday, when he received the Branch Controller of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Kano, Umar Ibrahim Biu, said the university community would adopt the new e-wallet system in its payment of fees, salaries and other transactions.

