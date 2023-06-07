Mara partners with NITDA to train 500,000 government employees on blockchain technology







Mara, leading blockchain-based technology firm, has announced an initiative aimed at training 500,000 government employees on the intricacies of blockchain technology in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Circle, the creator of USDC and Euro Coin. Mara is driving this initiative through its foundation, Mara Foundation. The collaboration seeks to equip […]

