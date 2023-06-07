Popular Kenyan media personality to co-host a public health-centered podcast from an African perspective  | The Guardian Nigeria News

NAIROBI, Kenya, 7 June 2023-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Adelle Onyango a popular Kenyan media personality and Founder of Legally Clueless Africa will be co-hosting Niyel’s second season of the health and immunisation podcast series – ‘Back to Doc’.

Following the successful airing and public response of the first season of the health and immunisation podcast and YouTube series ‘Hello Doc’, production of ‘Back to Doc’ which is the second season of the Pan-African show has begun in Dakar, Senegal. The series is produced by Niyel, an international advocacy and public affairs firm dedicated to influencing African policy, behaviours, and practices.

Similar to season one, there will be six episodes covering various health related topics. Season two will also be adapted for screen and viewers can expect stunning visuals and engaging narratives that showcase the diverse African continent.

The filming is being done in the recently launched Niyel Design and…