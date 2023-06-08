2023 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs: U.S. formally opens application







The United States (U.S.) has officially opened the application for the 2023 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE). The U.S. government on Thursday threw the application open via the Twitter handle of the United States Diplomatic Mission Nigeria. Attention: Calling Nigerian Businesswomen! The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) —Nigeria is receiving applications for AWE Cohort 5. […]

