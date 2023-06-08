Chelsea owners pledge brighter future after torrid season | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chelsea’s owners insist they remain committed and optimistic about the future under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after a disastrous season for the Premier League club.

The consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly and US-based Clearlake Capital has endured a torrid first year in charge, sacking managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before a miserable end to the campaign under interim boss Frank Lampard.

Chelsea’s 12th-place finish was their worst since 1994 despite a spend of more than £500 million ($624 million) on new players in the new owners’ first two transfer windows.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino was hired last week with the task of reviving the troubled club, who won the Champions League under Tuchel just two years ago.

“It’s been just over a year since we completed our purchase of Chelsea,” the owners said in an open letter published on Thursday.

“It was and remains a privilege for us to be custodians…