Messi set to snub Saudi mega deal and move to Miami

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is joining American side Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, various media outlets suggested on Wednesday.

The MLS side had declined to speculate over a move for the World Cup winner last week, with a mega buck switch to Saudi Arabia appearing the most likely destination for the 35-year-old.

Without quoting any sources, the BBC, the Independent and Marca amongst others named Miami as Messi’s new club following the end of his two-year contract this month with French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

He has not announced which club side he will play for next, but previous reports and a source close to the negotiations suggested he could join Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and World Cup-winning French midfielder N’Golo Kante on a lucrative contract to play in Saudi Arabia.

Messi, with Benzema and Kante, was on a list of 10 targets who have been contacted by Saudi officials, a source close to the negotiations told AFP this…