Okonjo-Iweala calls for adoption of e-commerce to grow economy, create jobs | The Guardian Nigeria News

Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said yesterday the international community has a collective responsibility to help members harness the full potential of the digital economy for economic growth, job creation and trade diversification.

She said this at a workshop held under the Work Programme on e-Commerce as a follow-up to the 12th Ministerial Conference’s decision to reinvigorate the programme, particularly regarding its development dimension.

The workshop provided an opportunity for WTO members, including Nigeria, to exchange views with international organisations on cross cutting issues under the work programme identified by members in the past few months.

In particular, the workshop looked at work carried out at the international level on consumer protection, the digital divide, the moratorium on imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions and legal/regulatory frameworks on e-commerce.

Okonjo-Iweala said…