Olumide Akpata celebrates Dele Oye, 22nd NACCIMA president







Senior Partner at Templars Law Firm and immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Akpata, has felicitated Otunba Dele Oye on his inauguration as the 22nd President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA). Oye was inaugurated as NACCIMA President in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State […]

