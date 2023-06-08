Poju Oyemade faults Fr Oluoma’s claim, says Mercy Chinwo didn't charge to sing in church





Senior Pastor of The Covenant Nation and Convener The Platform Nigeria, Poju Oyemade, has countered the claim by a Catholic priest in the Abuja Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma that gospel minister Mercy Chinwo charges a specific fee to sing in churches. Oyemade, whose The Platform Nigeria has become an avenue for discourse on nation-building […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper