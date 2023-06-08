Remo Stars, Insurance on the brink as hope fades for Sunshine Stars | The Guardian Nigeria News

Unless they win their last two games of the ongoing Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) Championship Play-off, Bendel Insurance and Remo Stars may not qualify to represent Nigeria next season in any CAF inter-club competition.

Bendel Insurance ended the abridged NPFL 2022/23 season unbeaten and were tipped to either win the Super Six play-off or at the least, get a continental ticket due to their fine form going into the play-off. The Benin Arsenal went through the regular season unbeaten home and away.

Remo Stars were also tipped for great things at the play-off due to the way they ran up the Group A ladder during the regular season. Apart from that, they boast one of the best welfare packages of all the teams in the league.

But things have not worked well for these teams as they only boast three points apiece from three matches. Insurance started with a goalless draw with Lobi Stars on Saturday, played a 2-2 draw with Sunshine Stars on Monday and were held to a…