China maintains friendly exchanges with 145 countries, 429 women organizations, says AIBO VP

The Vice President, of the Academy for International Business Officials (AIBO), Beijing, People’s Republic of China, Mr Chen Runyun, has disclosed that the Chinese government maintains a friendly exchange with 145 countries in a bid to foster even development across the world.

Speaking recently at the opening ceremony of a seminar on ‘Implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for Developing Countries on Sustainable Cities and Towns, Women and Children, Runyun added that over 429 women’s organizations, institutions as well as international organizations and agencies of the United Nations have also been impacted.

The two-week seminar which was sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce, People’s Republic of China and organized by AIBO, brought together, 56 participants from 15 developing nations of the world, including Nigeria.

AIBO V.P noted that while women are the pioneers of human civilization and promoters of social progress, children are the future of…