NGF endorses APC zoning arrangement on NASS leadership





The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has endorsed the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election of the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly. Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun said this in a statement by Rep. Tajudeen Abbas Campaign Team in Abuja after receiving a delegation of the Joint Task-10th Assembly. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper