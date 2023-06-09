





Yango Makes Debut Attendance at ACF2023 , and emerged as an African Business Champion With Five-Year Presence in Africa, Yango Continues to Revolutionise Transportation Systems as one of leading Ride-Hailing Solutions Yango Demonstrates Strong Commitment to Sustained, Long-Term Growth in the African Continent ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire , 9 June 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Yango, one […]

The post Yango Showcases Commitment to African Growth at Africa CEO Forum 2023 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper