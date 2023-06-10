2023 AFCON Qualifier: Nigerians shocked at Orban, Boniface snub | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerians have expressed shock at the ommission of KAA Gent of Belgium striker, Gift Orban and Victor Boniface of Royale Union Saint Gilloise from the latest Super Eagles squad.

Coach José Santos Peseiro on Friday unveiled his 23-man squad for the Super Eagles’ upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone.

While the roster includes notable names like Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong, the exclusion of Orban and Boniface has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions among football enthusiasts.

Many football fans have begun to wonder why Peseiro left out two players who were in exceptional form and created waves in their respective divisions in Belgium during the 2022/23 season.

The explosive Orban scored 15 goals in 16 league matches since joining Gent only in January. The 20-year-old also scored 20 goals in 22 games in all competitions for Gent.

He scored six goals in four play-off games and bagged nine goals in the regular league season. Also…