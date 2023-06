US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China next week, rescheduling a visit that was canceled in February after a saga over a suspected surveillance balloon, US officials said Friday. Blinken is expected to arrive in Beijing on June 18, the first trip by a top US diplomat to China since his predecessor […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper