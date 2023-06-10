CAF Champions League: Five facts and figures | The Guardian Nigeria News

CAF Champions League facts and figures before second leg of final between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Al Ahly of Egypt at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Sunday:

Second best

Wydad coach Sven Vandenbroeck was on the ball when he said before the first leg of the final that playing at home in the second leg could be an “advantage”.

In fact, it has proven to be a big advantage with 15 of the 23 Champions League finals staged over two legs won by the club that had home advantage in the return match.

After three single-match finals from 2020, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) reverted to two-leg title deciders this season.

Record chasers

If Ahly, who lead 2-1 on aggregate after the first leg, are also victorious in the second leg they will become the first champions to win 10 matches in a season.

Ahly (three times), Wydad, Esperance of Tunisia, TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Enyimba of Nigeria have succeeded on the back of nine victories…