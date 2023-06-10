Fuel subsidy: Nigeria can not continue to be Father Christmas to neighbouring countries says Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has justified the removal of fuel subsidy, stating Nigeria cannot continue acting as Father Christmas to neighbouring countries.

Tinubu said this on Friday at an interactive session with the Royal Fathers under the aegis of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) at the Aso Villa.

He informed them of why it is important to remove the subsidy and also touched on improving security and job creation.

‘‘I am grateful that you are paying attention to what I have been doing. You have paid attention to the subsidy removal. Why should we in good heart and sense, feed smugglers and be Father Christmas to neighbouring countries, even though they say not every day is Christmas?

‘‘The elephant that was going to bring Nigeria to its knees is the subsidy. A country that cannot pay salaries and we say we have the potential to encourage ourselves. I think we did the right thing,’’ he said.

He pledged that any roadblock in…